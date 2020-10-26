AC/DC Unveil Music Video for New Song “Shot in the Dark”: Watch

AC/DC, courtesy of Columbia Records

AC/DC have revealed the music video for their recent comeback single “Shot in the Dark”. The video comes ahead of their upcoming album, Power Up, out November 13th.

It’s a Headbangers Ball-ready performance video by way of 2020 — a fitting visual display for the instant classic song. A bright “AC/DC” neon is reflected against a shiny pitch black floor as the band struts around with all the enthusiasm we’ve come to expect from the uniform-clad Angus Young and company.



Before the video’s premiere, the band engaged in a Zoom chat with its longtime video director David Mallet and graphic artist Josh Cheuse. Comparisons were made to the “Thunderstruck” video from 1990, which featured tiny cameras on Angus Young’s guitar neck — a sort of proto-GoPro camera aesthetic that was reapplied for the “Shot in the Dark” clip.

When asked about the video, singer Brian Johnson says he “loved it” and lauded the immaculate black reflective floor used for the clip, which had to be thoroughly cleaned of smudges after each take.

“The most expensive floor ever made,” Mallet added, giving Cheuse credit for its design.

The hype for the band’s 17th studio album, Power Up, is at a boil following the release of “Shot in the Dark”. It’s a timeless track that will surely trigger nostalgia in anyone who’s ever had an important moment with AC/DC’s music over the past decades. The album marks the return of classic members Johnson, Phil Rudd, and Cliff Williams, who had all exited the band for various reasons. The lineup is rounded out by Angus Young and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who has replaced the late Malcolm Young.

Material on Power Up is credited to both Malcolm and Angus Young, with the latter revealing that he went to the vaults to find leftover riffs the brothers wrote for the 2008 album Black Ice. The new album was produced by Brendan O’Brien.

Watch the video for “Shot in the Dark” and Zoom conversation below. Pre-order the upcoming album via AC/DC’s online store and Amazon.