Adele Shows Off Her Comedic Chops As Host of Saturday Night Live: Watch

Adele on Saturday Night Live

Adele proved herself to be more than just as a power-house singer by serving as host of this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

To open the show, Adele used her monologue to address two questions on everyone’s mind. “My album is not yet finished,” she revealed, before going on to explain why wasn’t also musical host: “I’m too scared to be both. I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens!” Regarding her recent weight loss, Adele quipped, “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”



All told, Adele appeared in six sketches over the course of the 90-minute episode. Her first came as a woman visiting a psychic in 2019, who spooked Adele’s character with predictions for the following year. Adele then appeared in a Halloween-themed digital short opposite Pete Davidson’s “Chad’ character.

The night’s standout sketch came in the form of a Bachelor spoof in which Adele played herself. The sketch afforded Adele the opportunity to sing publicly for the first time in there years, as she summarized her “appearance” on The Bachelor by signing snippets of “Someone Like You”, “Hello”, and “Rolling in the Deep”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Adele played a character visiting her grandmother at a nursing home during the pandemic; starred opposite Kate McKinnon in a PSA advocating for divorced women to move to Africa; and appeared in a faux ad with Maya Rudolph for “Ass Angel” jeans.

Replay all of Adele’s sketches below (as the videos become live we’ll update this post).

In an Instagram post earlier this week announcing her SNL booking, Adele wrote, “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

“Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election,” Adele added, “which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!”