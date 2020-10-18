Adele to Host Saturday Night Live

Adele, photo via Saturday Night Live

Adele will get a chance to show off her comedic chops when she hosts Saturday Night Live this coming weekend.

In a surprise booking, the powerhouse pop singer has been announced as the host of SNL’s October 24th episode. Even more interesting, she won’t double as the evening’s musical guest. Instead, H.E.R. will take the stage as the evening’s musical performer.



In an Instagram post announcing her impending appearance, Adele wrote, “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

“Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election,” Adele added, “which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

As Adele mentioned, she made her SNL debut as a musical performer in 2008, and returned for a sophomore performance in 2015. Over the years, she’s also been parodied by Aidy Bryant, including in a memorable sketch based around Adele’s hit song “Hello”.

As for when we may finally get to hear new music from Adele, she was previously caught on camera saying her fourth album would be out in September. However, the pandemic has thrown a wrench into those plans and a 2021 release now seems more likely.

This is a developing story…