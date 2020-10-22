Aftershock 2021 Lineup: Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Mastodon, Rancid, Gojira, and More

Metallica (photo by Amy Price), My Chemical Romance (photo by David Brendan Hall)

Aftershock Festival has unveiled its 2021 lineup, and it’s stacked with metal and punk heavyweights. Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Mastodon, Rancid, Gojira, and more are on the four-day bill.

It was previously announced that Metallica and MCR would headline the 2020 edition of Aftershock. When that fest was canceled due to the pandemic, it was revealed that both bands would be back for the 2021 edition. Now, the rest of the lineup has been announced.



The festival will take place October 7th through 10th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, with metal titans Metallica headlining the Friday and Sunday lineups by playing unique sets on each night. Reunited emo heroes My Chemical Romance will headline the Saturday bill, while nu-metal stalwarts Limp Bizkit top the newly added Thursday lineup.

While Aftershock has always featured a who’s who of metal and hard rock, the 2021 edition offers a strong representation of punk, as well. In addition to Rancid, acts like Social Distortion, The Offspring, Pennywise, and more are among the punk-rock bands found on the bill.

“We can’t wait to play at Aftershock 2021 with our Bay Area brothers Metallica,” stated Rancid in a press release. “We first played with them on the Lollapalooza tour in 1996 along with the Ramones and later down the road we toured across South America together. It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!”

Other notable acts include Volbeat, Seether, Rise Against, Live, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Body Count, Parkway Drive, Testament, and Suicidal Tendencies.

As with the entire music industry, it’s been a tough year for festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents. The company had to cancel all of its major 2020 U.S. festivals, including Aftershock, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life, and others. Lately, Danny Wimmer Presents has been producing high-quality streaming shows, including Corey Taylor’s recent gig at The Forum and Puscifer’s upcoming concert from the middle of the Arizona desert.

Single-day, three-day, and four-day passes are available now from the official Aftershock website. Watch the official trailer and view the day-by-day lineup in the poster below.