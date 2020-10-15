Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Musical Leads Tony Awards with 15 Nominations

Alanis Morissette (photo by Kayt Jones) and Jagged Little Pill

For obvious reasons, it’s been a weird and shortened Broadway season. Still, the 74th annual Tony Awards are soldiering on, celebrating the work of those productions that were able to put on shows before the March shutdown of New York’s theater district. That includes Jagged Little Pill, the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s iconic album of the same name, which leads the 2020 Tonys with 15 nominations.

To be fair, there was a considerably smaller field this year than is typical. Because the pandemic forced Broadway’s shutdown, the cutoff date for Tony-eligible productions was bumped to February 19th, 2020. (Jagged Little Pill officially opened on Broadway in December of last year.) That meant that only 18 plays were eligible for nominations, down from 34 in 2019. There is also one fewer category this year at 25, and many feature far fewer nominees; in fact, Best Performance for an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical only has one nominee — and thus, the instant winner — Aaron Tveit for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



Not that any of this should diminish the accomplishments of Jagged Little Pill. The production is incredibly powerful, with stellar performances and an amazingly inventive set design. That’s why it’s up for Best Musical, Best Scenic Design, and a number of Best Performance awards. Elizabeth Stanley is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role; both Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill are up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role; and Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, and Lauren Patten are all vying for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role. (Patten deserves it for her “You Oughta Know” performance alone.

Jagged Little Pill also has a shot at Best Costume Design, Best Book (written by Diablo Cody), Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Direction, and Best Orchestrations. In many of those categories, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Scenic Design, it’s up against Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

Productions like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Freestyle Love Supreme and David Byrne’s American Utopia didn’t invite voters to stagings, so they are only up for special awards. The latter is also heading to HBO later this week via a Spike Lee-directed movie.

Find the full list of 2020 Tony Awards nominations below (via Deadline). This may be the last Tonys for at least a year, as The Broadway League recently confirmed it intended to keep theaters closed through at least May 2021.

Best Play:

Grand Horizons

Author: Bess Wohl

Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield

The Inheritance

Author: Matthew López

Sea Wall/A Life

Author: Simon Stephens & Nick Payne

Slave Play

Author: Jeremy O. Harris

The Sound Inside

Author: Adam Rapp

Best Musical:

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Author: Terrence McNally

A Soldier’s Play

Author: Charles Fuller

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

John Logan

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:

A Christmas Carol

Music: Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance

Music: Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo

Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play

Music: Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside

Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play:

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Bruno Poet, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play:

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical:

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play:

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O’Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical:

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography:

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations:

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical