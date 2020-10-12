Amazon Prime Day: Get Discounts for Audio, TV, and Tech Products

This year’s Prime Day goes down Tuesday, October 12th and Wednesday, October 13th. During this 48-hour period, Amazon and other major retailers will be offering large discounts on tens of thousands of products. Additionally, here at Consequence of Sound we’ll be offering clearance pricing for several items available on our official webstore.

When it comes to Amazon specifically, in order to get the most out of Prime Day you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Those go for $12.99 per month, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Along with Prime Day discounts, subscribers will have access to Amazon’s premium music and TV series, as well as free two-day shipping.



Below, you’ll find early Prime Day deals for audio, television, and tech products, as well as CoS merch. We’ll do our best to update this page as more deals roll out (Amazon typically drops new discounts without a moment’s notice, so check back often.)

Audio

Apple AirPods Pro are available for $199. They normally retail for $249.00.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds are available for $178.00. They normally retail for $229.99.

JBL CLIP 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for $39.95. It normally retails for $69.95.

JBL Charge 4 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for $139.95. It normally retails for $179.95.

Television

Roku Premiere (HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player) is available for $27.00. It normally retails for $39.99.

TCL 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV is available for $149.99. It normally retails for $189.99.

TCL 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV is available for $229.00. It normally retails for $329.00.

LG Nano 8 Series 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV is available for $499.99. It normally retails for $899.00.

Sony X900H 65-Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compatibility – 2020 Model is available for $998.00. It normally retails for $1399.99.

Tech

Apple iPad (10.2-inch WiFi, 32GB – Gold) is available for $299.99. It normally retails for $329.00.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (5G, 120GB) is available for $799.00. It normally retails for $999.99.

Consequence of Sound Merch

Summer 2020 Concert T-Shirt is available for $22.99.

Spring 2020 Concert T-Shirt is available for $22.99.

Galaxy Splatter Tie-Dye Logo T-Shirt is available for $23.99.

Chum Crew + Dino Combo T-Shirt and Mask Combo is available for $27.99.

Mystery Face Mask 2-Pack is available for $20.20.