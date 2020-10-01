Two New Amy Winehouse Box Sets Announced

This fall will see the release of a pair of new Amy Winehouse box sets. The first, 12×7: The Singles Collection, is due out November 20th, while the 5xCD The Collection is set for December 4th.
12×7 is exactly what the name suggests: a collection of a dozen 7-inch singles. Alongside favorites like “Rehab”, “You Know I’m No Good”, and “Stronger Than Me”, the box features a Live Lounge performance of “Valerie”, a Kardinal Beats remix of “Love Is a Losing Game”, and the Tony Bennett duet “Body and Soul”. Each piece of vinyl comes housed in a unique picture sleeve, while the whole thing is packaged with a 20-page lyrics booklet and a set of art cards.
As for The Collection, the Island/UMe release features all three of Winehouse’s albums: 2003’s Frank, 2006’s Back to Black, and the posthumous 2011 compilation Lioness: Hidden Treasures. Rounding out the set are two albums appearing on CD for the first time. One is Live in London, a live concert recorded in 2007 at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The other is a remix LP compiling remixes from the likes of Hot Chip (“Rehab”), Ghostface Killah (“You Know I’m No Good”), and Mylo (“Fuck Me Pumps”). There’s also Kardinal Beats’ “Love Is a Losing Game” take and the “Rehab” remix featuring JAY-Z.
Pre-orders for 12×7 are available here, while those for The Collection are live here. Find the artwork and tracklisting for each below.
12×7: The Singles Collection Artwork:
12×7: The Singles Collection Tracklist:
Single 1
A: Stronger Than Me
B: What It Is
Single 2
A: Take The Box
B: Round Midnight
Single 3
A: In My Bed
A: You Sent Me Flying
Single 4
A: Pumps
A: Help Yourself
Single 5
A: Rehab
B: Do Me Good
Single 6
A: You Know I’m No Good
B: Monkey Man
Single 7
A: Back To Black
B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)
Single 8
A: Tears Dry on Their Own
B: You’re Wondering Now
Single 9
A: Love Is A Losing Game
B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)
Single 10
A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)
B: A Song For You
Single 11
A: Our Day Will Come
B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Single 12
A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
The Collection Artwork:
The Collection Tracklist:
Frank
01. Intro / Stronger Than Me
02. You Sent Me Flying / Cherry
03. Know You Now
04. Fuck Me Pumps
05. I Heard Love Is Blind
06. Moody’s Mood For Love (Teo Licks)
07. (There Is) No Greater Love
08. In My Bed
09. Take The Box
10. October Song
11. What Is It About Men
12. Help Yourself
13. Amy Amy Amy (Outro)
Back to Black
01. Rehab
02. You Know I’m No Good
03. Me & Mr Jones
04. Just Friends
05 .Back To Black
06 Love Is A Losing Game
07. Tears Dry On Their Own
08. Wake Up Alone
09. Some Unholy War
10. He Can Only Hold Her
11. Addicted
Lioness: Hidden Treasures
01. Our Day Will Come
02. Between The Cheats
03. Tears Dry (Original Version)
04. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?
05. Like Smoke
06. Valerie (’68 Version)
07. The Girl From Ipanema
08. Half Time
09. Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)
10. Best Friends, Right?
11. Body And Soul
12. A Song For You
Live in London (Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2007)
01. Intro / Addicted
02. Just Friends
03. Cherry
04. Back To Black
05. Wake Up Alone
06. Tears Dry On Their Own
07. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)
08. Fuck Me Pumps
09. Some Unholy War
10. Love Is A Losing Game
11. Valerie
12. Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)
13. Rehab
14. You Know I’m No Good
15. Me & Mr Jones
16. Monkey Man
Remixes
01. Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)
02. Take The Box (Seijis Buggin’ Mix)
03. Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)
04. In My Bed (CJ Mix)
05. Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)
06. Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)
07. You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)
08. Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)
09. Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)
10. Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)
11. You Know I’m No Good (Skeewiff Mix)
12. Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)
13. Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)
14. Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)
15. Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)