Two New Amy Winehouse Box Sets Announced

Amy Winehouse

This fall will see the release of a pair of new Amy Winehouse box sets. The first, 12×7: The Singles Collection, is due out November 20th, while the 5xCD The Collection is set for December 4th.

12×7 is exactly what the name suggests: a collection of a dozen 7-inch singles. Alongside favorites like “Rehab”, “You Know I’m No Good”, and “Stronger Than Me”, the box features a Live Lounge performance of “Valerie”, a Kardinal Beats remix of “Love Is a Losing Game”, and the Tony Bennett duet “Body and Soul”. Each piece of vinyl comes housed in a unique picture sleeve, while the whole thing is packaged with a 20-page lyrics booklet and a set of art cards.



As for The Collection, the Island/UMe release features all three of Winehouse’s albums: 2003’s Frank, 2006’s Back to Black, and the posthumous 2011 compilation Lioness: Hidden Treasures. Rounding out the set are two albums appearing on CD for the first time. One is Live in London, a live concert recorded in 2007 at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The other is a remix LP compiling remixes from the likes of Hot Chip (“Rehab”), Ghostface Killah (“You Know I’m No Good”), and Mylo (“Fuck Me Pumps”). There’s also Kardinal Beats’ “Love Is a Losing Game” take and the “Rehab” remix featuring JAY-Z.

Pre-orders for 12×7 are available here, while those for The Collection are live here. Find the artwork and tracklisting for each below.

12×7: The Singles Collection Artwork:

12×7: The Singles Collection Tracklist:

Single 1

A: Stronger Than Me

B: What It Is

Single 2

A: Take The Box

B: Round Midnight

Single 3

A: In My Bed

A: You Sent Me Flying

Single 4

A: Pumps

A: Help Yourself

Single 5

A: Rehab

B: Do Me Good

Single 6

A: You Know I’m No Good

B: Monkey Man

Single 7

A: Back To Black

B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)

Single 8

A: Tears Dry on Their Own

B: You’re Wondering Now

Single 9

A: Love Is A Losing Game

B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

Single 10

A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)

B: A Song For You

Single 11

A: Our Day Will Come

B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Single 12

A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The Collection Artwork:

The Collection Tracklist:

Frank

01. Intro / Stronger Than Me

02. You Sent Me Flying / Cherry

03. Know You Now

04. Fuck Me Pumps

05. I Heard Love Is Blind

06. Moody’s Mood For Love (Teo Licks)

07. (There Is) No Greater Love

08. In My Bed

09. Take The Box

10. October Song

11. What Is It About Men

12. Help Yourself

13. Amy Amy Amy (Outro)

Back to Black

01. Rehab

02. You Know I’m No Good

03. Me & Mr Jones

04. Just Friends

05 .Back To Black

06 Love Is A Losing Game

07. Tears Dry On Their Own

08. Wake Up Alone

09. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

Lioness: Hidden Treasures

01. Our Day Will Come

02. Between The Cheats

03. Tears Dry (Original Version)

04. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

05. Like Smoke

06. Valerie (’68 Version)

07. The Girl From Ipanema

08. Half Time

09. Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)

10. Best Friends, Right?

11. Body And Soul

12. A Song For You

Live in London (Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2007)

01. Intro / Addicted

02. Just Friends

03. Cherry

04. Back To Black

05. Wake Up Alone

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

08. Fuck Me Pumps

09. Some Unholy War

10. Love Is A Losing Game

11. Valerie

12. Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)

13. Rehab

14. You Know I’m No Good

15. Me & Mr Jones

16. Monkey Man

Remixes

01. Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)

02. Take The Box (Seijis Buggin’ Mix)

03. Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)

04. In My Bed (CJ Mix)

05. Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)

06. Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)

07. You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)

08. Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)

09. Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

10. Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)

11. You Know I’m No Good (Skeewiff Mix)

12. Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)

13. Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)

14. Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)

15. Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)