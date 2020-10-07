Angel Olsen Performs Acoustic Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from Her Porch: Watch

Angel Olsen, still via NPR/YouTube

Angel Olsen’s latest album, Whole New Mess, features little more than her voice and guitar. Fittingly, she took that same stripped down approach to her appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert series, performing solo from her Asheville, North Carolina porch.

With birds and the occasional chainsaw singing in the background, Olsen kept the performance simple, soft, and to-the-point. She introduced “Iota” off Burn Your Fire for No Witness by saying it’s “just about wishing that all the world could see something for what it is at the same time. Yeah.” At the end, as she slipped on the chord progressions of her “goodbye” song, “Waving, Smiling”, she gave a chuckle. “Little different than I expected, but that’s okay.”



The other performances delivered during the four-song set included the Whole New Mess title track and the album’s “What It Is (What It Is)”, a sparse version of the All Mirrors cut “What It Is”. All and all, it’s a mellow way to welcome the middle of the week. Watch Olsen’s full Tiny Desk (Home) concert below.

Last month saw Olsen contribute to the Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy voters’ rights comp and cover George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” from quarantine. She also teamed with composer Emile Mosseri for a rendition of “Mr. Lonely” for Miranda July’s upcoming film Kajillionaire.