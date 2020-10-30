Announcing New Music Mental Health Podcast Going There with Dr. Mike

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mental illness affects us all — even your favorite musicians. On November 10th, Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live brings you Going There, a new podcast series that explores mental health through the personal journeys of musicians.

Hosted by licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Mike Friedman, the new weekly series will offer focused conversations around specific issues within mental health, all without being myopic. The goal is to humanize these issues, “going there” with artists our readers admire, and then offering resources, both organizational and practical.

“I am thrilled to be working on this important project to shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness so people can come out of the darkness and get the care they need,” says Friedman. “Right now it feels like everything happening in the world is designed to destroy our mental health. We are suffering. We need answers and we need help- and our rock stars are in a unique position to share their stories to help break the stigma of mental illness.”

Through conversation, Going There will cover a variety of topics, including the artist’s music, creativity, the connection of their art with their mental health, and their own experiences with mental health. Featured guests already confirmed include Julien Baker, Shamir, Future Islands, Local Natives, Open Mike Eagle, Dispatch, and many more.

Stream a short teaser above and subscribe now.