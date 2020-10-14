Ariana Grande Announces Imminent Release of New Album

Ariana Grande

A new Ariana Grande album is imminent.

The pop star coyly announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, simply tweeting, “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.”



Grande released her triumphant fourth album, Sweetener, in August 2018. Just six months later, she returned with its follow-up, the equally massive thank u, next, which ranked as our fifth favorite album in all of 2019.

In the year-plus since then, she’s toured the world over, released a live album, and collaborated on tracks with Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U”) and Lady Gaga (“Rain on Me”). She most recently popped up at the MTV VMAs to perform “Rain on Me” with Gaga.

Last month, Grande hinted at new music by posting a brief snippet of a vocal track to Twitter. In a subsequent tweet, she revealed she was “turning in these mixes” before reminding her fans to register to vote.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early pic.twitter.com/rx2xCJYAf0 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 7, 2020