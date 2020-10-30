Ariana Grande Releases New Album Positions: Stream

Ariana Grande, photo via artist's Instagram

Mere days after announcing it was en route, Ariana Grande has released her brand new album Positions. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Positions is the sixth studio album Grande has released to date, following 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s thank u, next — the latter of which we named one of the best albums of the year. The record spans 14 tracks in total, including the previously released single “Positions”.



Grande tapped select musicians to collaborate with her on the new record. Sjoined by Doja Cat on “Motive”, The Weeknd contributes vocals to “Off the Table”, and Ty Dolla $ign drops a handful of lines on “Safety Net”.

Over the past few days, the “Stuck With U” singer has been urging her American fans to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. Not only that, but she’s been helping out privately in other ways, like buying hundreds of pizzas for people waiting in line to cast their ballots in Florida.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Positions Artwork:

Positions Tracklist:

01. Shut Up

02. 34+35

03. Motive (feat. Doja Cat)

04. Just Like Magic

05. Off the Table (feat. The Weeknd)

06. Six Thirty

07. Safety Net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

08. My Hair

09. Nasty

10. West Side

11. Love Language

12. Positions

13. Obvious

14. POV