Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Autechre Drop Surprise Album PLUS: Stream

Released just two weeks after their new album SIGN

by
on October 28, 2020, 12:32pm
autechre new album PLUS surprise release
Autechre, photo courtesy of artist

Autechre have dropped the new surprise album PLUS. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This is the second new album from the electronic duo in less than a month, following on the October 16th release SIGN. Before that, fans waited seven years for the album-length follow-up to 2013’s Exai, although the British veterans were hardly idle in-between. In 2016, Rob Brown and Sean Booth released elseq 1-5, which was made of five 50-minute segments, while 2018’s NTS Sessions was taken from an NTS Radio residency and had a total running time of about eight hours.

The pair continue to program their own sounds themselves, though their relationship to technology has evolved. Autechre’s current system allows for many more channels — more layers of complexity — than their early efforts. But the pair is uninterested in allowing algorithms to do too much of the heavy lifting, and have resisted what is sometimes called “generative music.” In a recent interview with The New York TimesBooth said,

“We don’t really do what you’d call generative music, where you just start the thing and then go away, and it just does its thing. Our music requires us to be there and to be guiding it and making changes in it. I’m still in the camp of people that says that, “Yes, you can probably automate things like the medical profession. You can probably automate things like the law profession.” But I’m not sure that art can be produced by computer. It may just be my limitations as a programmer. And it may be that someone will come along and apply machine learning in a way that’s actually emotionally gratifying. But for me personally, I can’t build systems that do that.”

PLUS vinyls and CDs will be available November 20th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Editors' Picks

PLUS Artwork:

autechre plus artwork Autechre Drop Surprise Album PLUS: Stream

PLUS Tracklist:

01. DekDre Scap B
02. 7FM ic
03. marhide
04. ecol4
05. lux 106 mod
06. X4
07. ii.pre esc
08. esle 0
09. TM1 open

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
David Bowie Undergoes a Transformation in First Trailer for Stardust: Watch
Next Story
Aimée Osbourne (ARO) Breaks Down New Album Vacare Adamaré Track by Track: Stream + Q&A