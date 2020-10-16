Menu
beabadoobee Releases Debut Album Fake It Flowers: Stream

The London indie rocker is our Artist of the Month

by
on October 16, 2020, 12:00am
beabadoobee Fake It Flowers stream debut album new music (YouTube)
beabadoobee (YouTube)

Artist of the Month and London-based indie rocker beabadoobee has released her highly anticipated debut album, Fake It Flowers. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Fake It Flowers is Bea Kristi’s first full-length record under the moniker beabadoobee. It follows five EPs, including her 2019 releases Space Cadet and Loveworm. The 12-track record includes the previously released singles “How Was Your Day?”, “Worth It”, “Sorry”, and “Care”, the latter of which stole the Song of the Week spotlight.

Not only is Fake It Flowers one of the most anticipated albums of 2020, but it’s also a long-but-short time coming milestone for beabadoobee herself. While talking with CoS in a new interview, Kristi revealed that she was surprised how quickly songwriting came to her, especially considering she picked up a guitar for the first time barely three years ago.

“I feel really blessed in that sense because I’m quite new to playing guitar and I’m still learning,” she said. “Everything happened so fast. I guess it was really overwhelming to me as a person. I just go out and all the attention’s on me, but I’m lucky enough to have a really supportive group around me. That gives me the freedom to make the music I’ve always wanted to make.”

Over the course of this summer, beabadoobee helped pass the time until her album’s release by covering songs by The 1975 and Daniel Johnston. She’s also working on a new EP with The 1975’s Matt Healy.

Fake It Flowers Artwork:

Fake It Flowers by beabadoobee album artwork cover art

Fake It Flowers Tracklist:
01. Care
02. Worth It
03. Dye It Red
04. Back To Mars
05. Charlie Brown
06. Emo Song
07. Sorry
08. Further Away
09. Horen Sarrison
10. How Was Your Day?
11. Together
12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene

