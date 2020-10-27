Belle and Sebastian Announce New Live Album What to Look For In Summer

Belle and Sebastian, photo by Autumn Andel

Belle and Sebastian put on one of the most dependably entertaining and uplifting shows in the biz. So it’s a treat to learn the beloved indie rock band have announced a new live album recorded across handful of their 2019 concerts. It’s called What to Look For In Summer and it’s due out December 11th via Matador.

The band multitracked most of its 2019 tour, including all three sets from The Boaty Weekender, their festival on a cruise ship. Drawing their inspiration from similarly compiled live albums like Yes’s Yessongs and Thin Lizzy’s Live and Dangerous, they then cherry-picked the best of the best from these various performances.



In total, What to Look For In Summer spans 23 tracks and includes setlist staples, fan favorites, and older numbers alike as they were all brought to life onstage.

As a preview, Belle and Sebastian have shared live cuts “The Boy With The Arab Strap”, which comes with an eight-minute video featuring the band members in their respective Glasgow locations, and “My Wander Days Are Over”. Stream both of those below.

Pre-orders for What to Look For In Summer are currently available. Peep the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump.

What to Look For In Summer Artwork:

What to Look For In Summer Tracklist:

01. The Song of The Clyde £ >

02. Dirty Dream Number Two *

03. Step Into My Office, Baby *

04. We Were Beautiful +

05. Seeing Other People %

06. If She Wants Me @

07. Beyond The Sunrise &

08. Wrapped Up In Books +

09. Little Lou, Ugly Jack, Prophet John $

10. Nice Day For A Sulk (digital only) #

11. I Can See Your Future *

12. Funny Little Frog ^

13. The Fox In The Snow +

14. If You’re Feeling Sinister *

15. My Wandering Days Are Over *

16. The Wrong Girl #

17. Stay Loose %

18. The Boy Done Wrong Again #

19. Poor Boy %

20. Dog On Wheels %

21. The Boy With The Arab Strap +

22. I Didn’t See It Coming +

23. Belle And Sebastian #

£ = recorded Banchory Studios, Glasgow, August 6th, 2020 (digital version)

> = recorded by Kenneth McKellar (vinyl and CD versions)

* = The Boaty Weekender, August 10th, 2019 + Royal Oak Theatre, Michigan, July 21st, 2019

% = Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA, July 12th, 2019

# = House of Blues, Boston, MA, July 13th, 2019

^ = M-Telus, Montreal, QC, July 15th, 2019

@ = Carnegie Hall, Pittsburgh, PA, July 18th, 2019

& = House Of Blues, Cleveland, OH, July 19th, 2019

$ = Auditoria Baluarte, Pamplona, Barcelona, November 4th, 2019