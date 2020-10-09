Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Call on Killer Mike for Remix of “We the Ones”: Stream

Big Boi and Killer Mike, photos by Ben Kaye

Three years ago, Big Boi and frequent collaborator Sleepy Brown released the track “We the Ones” on the self-titled EP from Organized Noize. Featuring CeeLo Green and Big Rube, the song served as an uplifting rally to “stand up to oppression.” Three years later, the theme is more relevant than ever, so Big Boi and Sleepy have called on Killer Mike for a new remix of “We the Ones”.

Much of the original cut remains intact, including CeeLo’s hook and the spoken word sections from Big Rube. Killer Mike comes in for the third verse, telling stories of individuals taking different paths towards betterment, especially when it comes to religion. He talks about “a cousin named Robert”, a “robber” who found “conviction through religion” while serving time: “Reformed, Robert told me, ‘We should only pray to Allah’/ Told me I should humble myself, take my shahada/ You never know, the final day could be tomorrow/ Told ’em peace be upon him and I hopped out the Impala.”



As for why Big Boi and Sleepy Brown thought now was the right time for a “We the Ones” remix, the latter said, “In these days and times we need a song that lets everybody know how serious and necessary it is to come together.”

The track was originally released as part of the Bandcamp-exclusive Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy album, but is now out as a standalone single. Stream it below.

Earlier this summer, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown released “Can’t Sleep”, which served as a preview of an upcoming collaborative album called The Big Sleepover.