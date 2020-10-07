Menu
Billie Eilish Announces First-Ever Global Livestream Concert

"Where Do We Go? The Livestream" will broadcast from Los Angeles later this month

by
on October 07, 2020, 3:32pm
billie-eilish-global-livestream-announce-tickets
Billie Eilish, photo by Amy Price

Pop megastar Billie Eilish has announced her first-ever global livestream concert. “Where Do We Go? The Livestream” will air on her official website in just a few weeks on October 24th.

Described as a one-of-a-kind concert experience, the event will be broadcast from Eilish’s own Los Angeles hometown. Information regarding a setlist hasn’t been disclosed, but fans can expect “interactive production” courtesy of lili Studios. Considering Eilish’s creepy music videos and love of horror movies, as well as the livestream’s proximity to Halloween, it’s probably safe to assume the virtual show’s aesthetic will lean toward the macabre.

Tickets for “Where Do We Go? The Livestream” are on sale now here and are priced at $30 a pop. After the show, ticket holders will be able to watch and relive the entire thing for 24 hours.

Especially eager Eilish fans who purchase tickets now through October 11th will gain exclusive access to merchandise at a special discounted price. Proceeds from select merch items will benefit Crew Nation, a charitable campaign that supporters touring crew members affected by the pandemic.

While “Where Do We Go?” marks Eilish’s first large-scale solo livestream, the five-time Grammy winner has performed virtually aplenty during quarantine the last few months. Our 2018 Rookie of the Year played at the remote edition of the Democratic National Convention, delivered her first Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, and appeared as part of the “Pay It Forward” livestream series alongside her brother and longtime collaborator FINNEAS.

In related news, Eilish and FINNEAS performed their James Bond theme song “No Time to Die” on The Tonight Show earlier this week. Eilish also just announced her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry

billie eilish where do we go livestream october 24 Billie Eilish Announces First Ever Global Livestream Concert

