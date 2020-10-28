Billie Eilish (photo by Amy Price), Nine Inch Nails (Lior Phillips), Phoebe Bridgers (Olof Grind), and Foo Fighters (Amy Harris)

Hundreds of musicians including Billie Eilish, Nine Inch Nails, Phoebe Bridgers, and Foo Fighters have thrown their support behind a new Planned Parenthood campaign called “We Need Every Voice”.

Via Billboard, this get-out-the-vote effort took the form of full-page ads appearing in six swing-state newspapers: the Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Tampa Bay Times, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Austin American Statesman, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.



While Planned Parenthood provides all sorts of health care for people of all economic backgrounds, the advertisement emphasizes the “rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett” that threatens access to “safe and legal abortion.” It reads,

“United, our voices can change the direction of this country. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting effects. After the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in the midst of a pandemic, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion, at extreme risk. The damage already inflicted on our country will last for generations. We can’t afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom — our right to control our bodies. We need your voice.”

Other signatories include Beastie Boys, André 3000, Bright Eyes, Bon Iver, The Chicks, Emmylou Harris, Kacey Musgraves, Mandy Moore, Michael Stipe, My Morning Jacket, Finneas, Halsey, G-Eazy, Tenacious D, Sia, Spoon, Tegan and Sara, Jenny Lewis, Fleet Foxes, The Postal Service, Lindsey Buckingham, Julien Baker, St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age, Sharon Van Etten, Speedy Ortiz, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Questlove, Saba, Soccer Mommy, Weyes Blood, and Weezer. Check out the full list of supporters below.

Planned Parenthood remains a lightning rod for controversy. Presidential candidate Kanye West claimed that, “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” PP clapped back, calling his words “offensive and infantilizing.” Last week, Bright Eyes shared the Planned Parenthood benefit single “Miracle of Life” featuring Phoebe Bridgers.