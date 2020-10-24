Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland Placed In Solitary Confinement Following Launch of Podcast

Billy McFarland

Billy McFarland’s newly launched Fyre Fest podcast has reportedly landed him in solitary confinement.

According to the New York Times, McFarland was placed in 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement, and may remain there for up to 90 days or more, pending an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.



“We believe the investigation stems from his participation in the podcast and the photographs that were taken and utilized in the trailer, which were all properly taken,” McFarland’s lawyer Jason Russo told the Times. “We don’t believe he’s violated any rule or regulation, and there can’t possibly be anything else. He’s been a model prisoner there.”

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment and told the Times the agency does not discuss the housing arrangements of inmates for privacy reasons.

McFarland, the co-founder of the infamous Fyre Fest, is two years into his six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud, wire fraud, and lying to investigators. In the podcast, aptly titled Dumpster Fyre, McFarland spoke with co-host Jordan Harbinger about how the promised “cultural experience of the decade” ended up looking like a post-apocalyptic hellscape. McFarland said any money made from the podcast will go towards the $26 million in restitution he owes his victims.

In addition to the podcast, McFarland is also reportedly working on a tell-all memoir called Promythus: The God of Fyre.