BLACKPINK Drop Highly Anticipated New Record The Album: Stream

Featuring Cardi B and Selena Gomez

by
on October 02, 2020, 12:03am
BLACKPINK The Album stream new song music Cardi B Selena Gomez, image courtesy of the artist
BLACKPINK, image courtesy of the artist

K-pop giants BLACKPINK have finally released one of the most anticipated full-lengths of the season, The Album. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The Album follows the group’s 2019 breakout EP Kill This Love, the title track of which helped break them wide for American audiences. The foursome’s debut full-length, the Japanese-language BLACKPINK in Your Area, arrived in 2018.

This new effort has already been dominating the Billboard charts thanks to singles like the Selena Gomez collaboration “Ice Cream”, which earned BLACKPINK a career-best No. 13 spot. That beat their previous peak of No. 33, which is where both The Album track “How You Like That” and the Lady Gaga collaboration “Sour Candy” off the pop star’s Chromatica. The former also took home Song of Summer at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, making BLACKPINK the first Asian act to be nominated for or win a Moon Man in the category.

In addition to the Gomez feature, The Album sees Cardi B guesting on the track “Bet You Wanna”. Hear the whole thing below.

Editors' Picks

Back in August, BLACKPINK appeared on Dua Lipa’s star-studded remix album Club Future Nostalgia. On October 14th, their documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is set to premiere on Netflix.

The Album Artwork:

The Album by BLACKPINK album artwork cover art

The Album Tracklist:
01. How You Like That
02. Ice Cream (feat. Selena Gomez)
03. Pretty Savage
04. Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)
05. Lovesick Girls
06. Crazy Over You
07. Love to Hate Me
08. You Never Know

