Rudy Giuliani Caught on Camera Attempting to Seduce Borat’s “15-Year-Old Daughter”

Rudy Giuliani with Borat's daughter

Did Sacha Baron Cohen just save Democracy? At the very least, he embarrassed the shit out of Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

In a bid to resuscitate Donald Trump’s floundering presidential campaign, the former New York City mayor has spent the last few months digging up dirt on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. He’s gone as far to claim, without evidence, that he’s in possession of raunchy photos and videos involving Hunter Biden and underage girls. But in Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, it’s Giuliani who’s seen engaging in such promiscuous activity.



Note: *Spoilers are ahead* If you don’t want to ruin the surprise for yourself, I suggest you stop reading.

Towards the end of the film, 24-year-old actress Irina Nowak, playing the role of Borat’s 15-year-old daughter Tutar Sagdiyev, sits down for an interview with Giuliani in a New York City hotel room. After she gins him up with a series of compliments and red meat questions related to China, she invites Giuliani into the next room for a drink. Once in the bedroom (which has been rigged with hidden cameras), Giuliani sits on the bed and begins touching Tutar’s back. She removes his microphone, and Giuliani untucks his shirt and reaches into his trousers.

Borat, wearing a red bra and panties, then bursts into the room and yells, “She’s 15! She’s too old for you. Please, take me instead!” Giuliani promptly exits the room, and Borat and Tutar are then seen running down the sidewalk to the wail of police sirens.

Giuliani previously disclosed his run-in with Borat over the summer, but he failed to mention the part about him attempting to seduce an underage girl in a hotel room. At the time, Giuliani told the New York Post’s Page Six that he went to the Mark Hotel in Manhattan for what he believed was a “serious” interview. He said a woman initially sat down with the former mayor and asked him a few “softball” questions, before Cohen came “running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit.”

Believing it was “scam or a shake-down,” Giuliani said he called police. By the time NYPD officers arrived, Cohen had “ran away.”

Giulani claimed that he later realized the man who interrupted the interview was none other than Cohen: “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.” Unfortunately for Rudy, it definitely doesn’t come off that way on camera.

So, to recap: Rudy Giulani, Donald Trump’s go-to-man for digging up dirt on the Bidens, was caught engaging in the very same behavior that they’ve accused Hunter Biden of. And in an attempt to get in front of the incident, Giulani fed misinformation to the New York Post — the same New York Post that also published alleged “emails” from Hunter Biden that Rudy happened to come across on a “wet laptop.” The whole thing is a clown show and would be absolutely hysterical, if it were not for the fact that 40% of America refuse to see the tomfoolery right before their eyes.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan premieres October 23rd on Amazon Prime. Read our full review here.