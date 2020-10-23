Borat Comes to Rudy Giuliani’s Defense: It Was “Innocent Sexy-Time”

Borat has come to Rudy's defense

On Wednesday, word got out that Sacha Baron Cohen caught Rudy Giuliani attempting to seduce his “15-year-old daughter” in his upcoming Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Giuliani was quick to deny anything happened, but Baron Cohen knows the truth — so he uploaded a new video of himself as Borat letting Donald Trump’s personal attorney off the hook.

The scene that started this whole debacle occurs near the film’s end. When 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova (playing the role of Borat’s 15-year-old daughter Tutar Sagdiyev) sits down for an interview with Giuliani in a New York City hotel room, she eventually invites him into the next room for a drink. Giuliani tells Tutar to “come here” as they enter the room, then he sits on the bed, begins touching her back, and asks for her phone number and address. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani lays back on the bed, untucks his shirt, and reaches into his pants for several seconds.



The story made it all the way onto national TV news, so naturally Giuliani rushed to tell his side of the story during a radio interview yesterday afternoon. Despite there being no scene cuts or suggestive editing of any kind, he claims the clip is “doctored” and “a totally sensationalized false account.” Instead of touching himself inappropriately or hitting on an underage girl, he says he was simply tucking in his shirt after removing his microphone.

Luckily for Giuliani, he doesn’t have to feel embarrassed or ashamed. Borat, the proud “father” of this young woman, has released a new statement clearing the guy of any real wrongdoing with an excellent pun.

“I here to defend America’s Mayor, Rudolph Giuliani,” says Borat in the clip. “What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you: anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his su-penis.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. Read our full review here.

