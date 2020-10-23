Briston Maroney

Indie folk singer-songwriter Briston Maroney has released his newest single, “Freeway,” and it’s a breathe of fresh air in these dark timelines. The 22 year-old artist takes us on a dazzling journey down the Main coastline, with caving expeditions and a blissful boat ride from a first-person POV. For a few precious minutes, we can pretend like we’re not locked in our apartments!

The video was directed by Joey Brodnax, who has worked with Maroney in the past. In the music video, Maroney is every bit the young, curious twentysomething, exploring the gorgeous scenery with dynamic enthusiasm that can’t help but uplift. There are witty moments, like when he can’t can’t a hitchhiking ride, and you feel his humor in his lyrics. “Consider this my confession/ your love’s my obsession/ go ahead and sentence me to love,” he croons with an earnest smile, as he bounces through hazy beaches. His Americana sound is bouyed by acoustic guitars and organ keyboard sounds — it’s honestly refreshing to hear when the country is gripped by chaos.



Maroney’s musical chops and resumé belie his age. At 15, he appeared on American Idol and made it through to Hollywood, and though he didn’t progress further, his career took off in earnest when he self-released two EPs in 2017, Reason to Shake and Big Shot. His 2019 EP Carnival was followed by this year’s Miracle, and in spite of the pandemic, he’s steadily kept up the momentum with singles “The Garden” and “Deep Sea Diver”. Maroney is expected to release his first full-length album in 2021, and it will include “Freeway”.

“Freeway,” like his previous singles, was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen), and co-written by Dan Wilson (The Chicks, Adele).

Check out the music video below. Please note that the video contains a strobe warning for people with photosensitive epilepsy.