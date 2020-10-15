Cardi B Calls Off Divorce from Offset: “It’s Really Hard to Have No Dick”

Cardi B and Offset are back on, getting it on in "Clout" video

Crank up “WAP” because Cardi B and Offset are officially back together again. The hip-hop power couple has made amends just four weeks after filing for divorce.

Cardi initially cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for wanting to split up from her husband of three years. However, it appears their squabbles may have just been part of a rough patch in their relationship.



“I’m just a crazy bitch,” Cardi admitted in a new video, as TMZ reports. “One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him [Offset] the fuck up.”

But at the end of the day, the pair’s tight friendship and even hotter sex life make all the drama worth it. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” the “Money” rapper continued, “and it’s really hard to have no dick.”

“We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are,” added Cardi. “We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctionnal-ass relationship. We are the same way.”

Cardi and Offset married in September 2017 and have one child together, a two-year-old daughter named Kulture. This isn’t the first time the rappers have temporarily called it quits, though. After Offset admitted to being unfaithful, the couple briefly broke up in late 2018, but made amends a few months later.

Beyond their personal relationship, Cardi B and the Migos member have been frequent musical collaborators. Since 2017, they’ve appeared on four songs together: “Um Yea”, “Drip”, “Who Want the Smoke?”, and “Clout”.

In related news, Cardi just appeared on BLACKPINK’s latest album. She also featured on Anitta’s new single “Me Gusta”.