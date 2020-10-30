Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries”: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Nick Theodorakis

What even is “the Christmas spirit” in 2020? I mean, do any of us really think this holiday season is gonna be all magic and pretty lights? Carly Rae Jepsen knows better, which is why she’s released the Xmas song this year demanded, “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries”.

Sure, all the jingle bells and bright notes are there, but they’re presented with tongue firmly in cheek. Though perfectly timed, the tune isn’t really about a pandemic holiday, but instead what Jepsen calls “Christmas versus expectation.” “Christmas holiday is my favorite time of year. I love it,” the Canadian pop star said in a statement. “But so often emotions run high and expectation versus reality is something I’d like to shed some light on and hopefully some laughs too in the process. So if you are lucky enough to get to be with the ones that matter most to you this year — embrace it!”



She takes her own advice on the synthy ’80s bop that is “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries”. The lyrics bemoan all the typical family flaws while simultaneously cherishing that at least it’s a family. “My boyfriend is a vegan, so they fed him fish/ My uncle made it worse by talking politics,” she sings. “I had a few opinions might have started a fight/ Well, it’s not Christmas till somebody cries.”

Take a listen below.

“It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” follows a number of summer gifts from CRJ. She released her Dedicated (Side B) collection as a companion to her 2019 album Dedicated. Then in August, she delivered the quarantine song “Me and the Boys in the Band”, as well as the Emotion bonus cuts “Never Get to Hold You” and “Love Again”.

“It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” Artwork: