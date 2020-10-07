Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, More Celebrities Get Naked in Voting PSA: Watch

Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, and Tiffany Haddish (photos via YouTube)

Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, and more celebrities have literally stripped down to be “completely butt-ass naked,” to quote Tiffany Haddish, for a new PSA video about voting.

In the clip, titled “These Naked Celebs Have an Important Message for Voters”, a dozen famous actors, comedians, and models come together to inform viewers about “naked ballots,” a technical term for improperly filled-out ballots that require multiple envelopes. Some key states in the upcoming presidential election, such as Pennsylvania, have introduced a new rule where absentee and mail-in ballot voters must use both envelopes included with their ballot when submitting their vote. If they don’t, their votes will be automatically void.



To help explain the importance of voting correctly to avoid submitting a naked ballot, the aforementioned celebrities alongside Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Josh Gad, Ryan Bathe, Naomi Campbell, and even Sarah Silverman’s dad filmed themselves in the nude. Some people make it clear they’re 100% naked, like Silverman and Handler. And then there’s Borat, who stands there confused while adorned in a three-piece suit.

Here’s the basic breakdown of what they say:

1. Follow all of the instructions carefully. If it says use two envelopes, use two envelopes. If it says use a black pen, use a black pen. Do exactly what the instructions say to do.

2. Mail your ballot or drop it off at a secure location ASAP. If your ballot arrives late, then it won’t be counted.

3. If your ballot must be placed in an inner and outer envelope, then do exactly that. Put your ballot in the inner envelope, then put the inner envelope in the outer envelope. If you don’t do this, then you’re submitting a naked ballot that won’t be counted.

Of course, it’s a lot more interesting when you hear these famous people explain it all while in the buff. Watch the full clip below.

Coincidentally, this wasn’t the only voting PSA to come out today. Earlier in the morning, The Postal Service reunited for virtual band “auditions” featuring performances by Weird Al, Anne Hathaway, Japanese Breakfast, Kenny G, and more.