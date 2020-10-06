Christine and the Queens Cover Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” on Piano: Watch

Christine and the Queens (photo via Instagram) and Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye)

Christine and the Queens has shared an intimate piano cover of Bruce Springsteen’s classic single “I’m on Fire”.

In the caption accompanying the clip, Christine said the 1984 ballad from Born in the U.S.A. is one of the tracks she holds closest to her heart. “This is one of my favorite songs,” she wrote. “@bastien__d has a killer studio, so I went to spend a few hours there. I needed music as much as I need and miss you all. ♥️”



Her cover of “I’m on Fire” is a pretty, stripped-back version where piano chords are used only when necessary, opting to let the melody notes ring out uninterrupted instead of recreating the strumming motion of the guitar. Between the minimalist instrumentation and her emotional vocal performance, it’s definitely a rendition that goes straight for the heart, so don’t be surprised if a tear comes to your eye.

Watch the performance below.

Over the course of quarantine, Christine and the Queens has dropped a number of intriguing covers, including The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”, Travis Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”, and Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold”. She’s found the time to record original material, too, as heard in “Eyes of a Child”.