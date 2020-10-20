Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Chuck Strangers Unveils New EP Too Afraid to Dance: Stream

The first release on his new label Sounds of Beverly

by
on October 20, 2020, 10:14am
Chuck Strangers Too Afraid to Dance EP new rap hip-hop release stream
Chuck Strangers, photo by Levi Turner

Veteran producer and emerging rapper Chuck Strangers has unveiled his new EP Too Afraid to Dance. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

As an in-house producer for the Pro Era collective, Strangers had his coming-out party in 2012 with Joey Bada$$’s breakthrough mixtape 1999.  Alongside superstar beatmakers like MF DOOM, Knxwledge, and J Dilla, Strangers was trusted with the opening track, closing track, and Bada$$’s “Daily Routine”. As an MC, he made his solo debut in 2018 with Consumers Park, and now he’s found another hat to wear: label executive. Too Afraid to Dance is the first official release from Chuck Strangers’ new company Sounds of Beverly.

This inaugural EP is eight tracks long, and Strangers produced four of them himself. Additional production came from Shepard Sounds, Nvision, and Graymatter. Guest verses were provided by three of the hottest names in underground rap: Navy Blue, Caleb Giles, and Ka.

In a statement, Strangers explained how he’s changed as he’s aged, as well as his aims with the lead single “Regular Season”.

“I’m just in a whole different mind state with only a couple years left in my 20’s. I’ve had time to mature and really look into who I am and what I want to put out there. With the Sounds of Beverly I’m literally being the change I want to see in the world and I couldn’t think of a more perfect manifesto than “Regular Season”.”

Editors' Picks

In addition to “Regular Season”, Strangers previously shared the moody single “Luke’s Crib”.

Too Afraid to Dance Artwork:

unnamed Chuck Strangers Unveils New EP Too Afraid to Dance: Stream

Too Afraid to Dance Tracklist:
01. Frozen Dinners
02. Luke Crib
03. Regular Season
04. Family Dollar (feat. KA)
05. Operations (feat. Caleb Giles)
06. Surrender (feat. Navy Blue)
07. St. Peter
08. Fantasy’s Fade

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Ranking: Every H.P. Lovecraft Story from Worst to Best
Next Story
System of a Down’s Serj Tankian on Bandmate John Dolmayan’s Trump Support: “F**k Yeah … It’s Frustrating”