Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Unleashes Debut Solo Album CMFT: Stream

Corey Taylor, photo by Ashley Osborn

Corey Taylor, the prolific singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour, has just released his debut solo album, CMFT. The LP is available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

CMFT, short for Corey “Motherf**kin'” Taylor, finds the vocalist exploring several genres. The musical spectrum ranges from “CMFT Can’t Be Stopped” (featuring Tech 9ine and Kid Bookie), which delves into hip-hop, to “HWY 666”, which offers an outlaw country vibe. Meanwhile the straight-ahead rocker “Black Eyes Blue” is already a Top 5 hit at mainstream rock radio.



The solo effort comes roughly 14 months after Slipknot’s most recent album, the critically acclaimed We Are Not Your Kind. Taylor was originally supposed to be on the road for most of 2020 supporting the Slipknot album, but when the pandemic halted those plans, he hit the studio to record his solo debut.

The album was produced by Jay Ruston, and features a backing band of guitarists Christian Martucci (Stone Sour) and Zach Throne, bassist Jason Christopher, and drummer Dustin Robert.

To celebrate the release of CMFT, Corey Taylor is streaming a full-production arena show from The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday (October 2nd). The pay-per-view event begins at 5 p.m. ET, and we’re giving away five virtual tickets until 9 a.m. ET. Enter using the contest form below the album streams. You can also purchase tickets here.

Listen to CMFT in one of the players below, and order the album here.

CMFT Artwork:

CMFT Tracklist:

01. HWY 666

02. Black Eyes Blue

03. Samantha’s Gone

04. Meine Lux

05. Halfway Down

06. Silverfish

07. Kansas

08. Culture Head

09. Everybody Dies On My Birthday

10. The Maria Fire

11. Home

12. CMFT Must Be Stopped (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song