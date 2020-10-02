DaBaby Joins Dua Lipa on New Version of “Levitating”: Stream

DaBaby and Dua Lipa, photo courtesy of artist

Back in August, Dua Lipa teamed with Madonna and Missy Elliott for a remix of her Future Nostalgia track “Levitating”. Now she’s back with another new version of the song, this one featuring rapper DaBaby.

Unlike the Madge and Missy take, which vastly altered the song’s sound for the Club Future Nostalgia remix album, this rendition of “Levitating” isn’t really a remix. The electro-disco vibes, equal parts bubbly and sexy, are very much intact. The only real difference is the appearance of DaBaby, who drops in for a verse in which he raps, “I had to lace my shoes for all the blessings I was chasin’/ If I ever slip, I’ll fall into a better situation/ So catch up, go put some cheese on it/ Get out and get your bread up.”



The Charlotte MC also appears in the single’s music video, which was made in collaboration with TikTok. Dua Lipa sourced ideas from makeup design to dances via the app, and even selected some TikTokers themselves to appear in the video. Directed by Warren Fu (Daft Punk, The 1975), the visual finds Dua, DaBaby, and their new friends taking an art-deco space elevator to the big disco in the sky.

Take a look below.