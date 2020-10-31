Daniel Craig Honors Sean Connery: “He Defined an Era and a Style”

Daniel Craig / Sean Connery

Current Bond Daniel Craig is honoring original Bond Sean Connery in light of his death.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig wrote in a statement issued on Saturday. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”



Meanwhile, the estate of late Bond actor Roger Moore paid tribute to Connery on Twitter: “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP.”

Connery passed away Saturday at the age of 90. He was the first actor to portray James Bond on screen and appeared in a total of seven 007 movies between 1962 and 1983. Only Roger Moore appeared in as many Bond films as Connery.

Fellow Hollywood titans including Hugh Jackman, Sam Neill, Kevin Smith, Paul Feig, and Edgar Wright have also paid their respects to Connery. Find their tribute posts below.

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

Though all of his Bond instalments are fun and two are among my favs of the series (From Russia With Love & Goldfinger), here are some non Bond Connery films I dearly love; Hell Drivers (a supporting role, but a badass flick), The Frightened City (clearly a dry run for Bond) 2/4 pic.twitter.com/DFpsiIY8nb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

From charming immortal Ramirez to Henry Jones Sr, from being the rock in the centre of the best Michael Bay film to his incredible Oscar winning turn as Malone in The Untouchables, Sean Connery had a hell of a run. Have a vodka martini & a dram of whiskey for him tonight. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/Nt3vbaT3By — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020