Daniel Craig Honors Sean Connery: “He Defined an Era and a Style”

Roger Moore's estate also pays tribute to the late Bond actor

by
on October 31, 2020, 1:42pm
Daniel Craig and Sean Connery
Daniel Craig / Sean Connery

Current Bond Daniel Craig is honoring original Bond Sean Connery in light of his death.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig wrote in a statement issued on Saturday. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Meanwhile, the estate of late Bond actor Roger Moore paid tribute to Connery on Twitter: “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP.”

Connery passed away Saturday at the age of 90. He was the first actor to portray James Bond on screen and appeared in a total of seven 007 movies between 1962 and 1983. Only Roger Moore appeared in as many Bond films as Connery.

Fellow Hollywood titans including Hugh Jackman, Sam Neill, Kevin Smith, Paul Feig, and Edgar Wright have also paid their respects to Connery. Find their tribute posts below.

 

