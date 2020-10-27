David Bowie Livestream Tribute to Feature Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, and Gary Oldman

David Bowie and Trent Reznor, pictured together in 1995

On the heels of Tom Petty’s virtual 70th birthday bash, a similarly star-studded celebration is being planned for David Bowie. Taking place on the Thin White Duke’s 74th birthday, January 8th, “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!” promises performances from Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, and more.

Organized by Bowie’s longtime pianist, Mike Garson, the event will also feature many of Bowie’s closest musical collaborators, including producing partner Tony Visconti, as well as members of his final touring band, Garson, Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard, and Catherine Russell. Other Bowie vets confirmed to participate include Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, and Charlie Sexton.



Bowie’s close friend, actor Gary Oldman, who emotionally accepted a posthumous award on the musician’s behalf at the 2016 BRITs, will also participate. Rounding out the guest lineup are Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Macy Gray, Ian Astbury, Lzzy Hale, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Lena Hall, and Judith Hill.

“What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres,” Garson said in a statement. “We’ll hear different interpretations of David’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before.”

Tickets for the “Just For One Day!” are now on sale, with $20 early-bird prices available through November 1st. A VIP package includes access to private rehearsals, a pre-show soundcheck, and an after-show Q&A with members of the band in addition to special merchandise.

