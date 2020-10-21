Deafheaven Detail New Live Album 10 Years Gone, Share “Daedalus”: Stream

Deafheaven, courtesy of Sargent House

Deafheaven are celebrating the first decade of their illustrious career with a new studio-recorded live album, 10 Years Gone. In advance of its December 4th release, the band has shared the track “Daedalus”.

There is no denying the absolute power of Deafheaven’s live show. Since the days of their now-legendary 2010 demo, the band put on raw performances that combined the sonic assault of black metal with an uplifting emotional quality. The latter comes through in frontman George Clarke’s throat-shredding vocals, which are even more visceral and affecting in person.



Fortunately, Deafheaven have captured that energy with 10 Years Gone, which was tracked live at Atomic Garden in Palo Alto, California. The new take of “Daedalus”, a staple of the 2010 demo, touts the aforementioned power that Deafheaven can conjure in concert, which sadly cannot be witnessed during the pandemic. The band had planned to head out on tour for its 10th anniversary, but those shows were canceled. It was at that time that Deafheaven first revealed that they would record the 10 Years Gone album.

“Earlier this year we intended on celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Deafheaven demo released through Bandcamp on June 1, 2010 with a tour of North America with our friends Inter Arma, Greet Death, and All Your Sisters,” Clarke said in a press release. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t fulfill that tour because of fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. To rebound from the financial and morale hit, we put together an album of the set we intended to perform.”

The singer continued, “Revisiting the songs in this studio sessions format with Jack Shirley at Atomic Garden reminded us of how important these years have been. I’m thankful we were able to give songs like ‘Daedalus’, the first we wrote, and other favorites like ‘Vertigo’ and ‘Kettle’ new power after so many years of playing them. They made me think of the people who played on them with us. For the first time we’ve included information on who played on what tracks and when they were originally released. We included thank you-s in the liner notes to these musicians who’ve spent time with this project, on tour or on record and all of the touring crew, label support and management support who have helped us this past decade.”

Deafheaven will waste no time getting a start on their next decade of music, with Clarke stating the band will work on new material for 2021.

“We’re thankful we were able to do this project and that fans have stuck with us as we make new music for 2021,” he said. “Thank you for helping us move forward and I hope you enjoy this record as a small interim in the Deafheaven story. We’ll see you soon.”

Pre-order 10 Years Gone on vinyl and digitally via Hello Merch or Amazon. Listen to “Daedalus” and check out the album art and tracklist below.

10 Years Gone Artwork:

10 Years Gone Tracklist:

01. From the Kettle onto the Coil

02. Daedalus

03. Vertigo

04. Language Games

05. Glint

06. Baby Blue

07. The Pecan Tree

08. Dream House