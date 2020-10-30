Deftones Announce White Pony Reissue Featuring New Black Stallion Remix Album

Deftones - White Pony / Black Stallion

Deftones have announced a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their landmark 2000 album, White Pony, featuring a bonus LP of brand-new remixes dubbed Black Stallion. The extra disc features reworkings of each song on White Pony by the likes of DJ Shadow, The Cure’s Robert Smith, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and more. In advance of its December 11th release, Deftones have unveiled Purity Ring’s remix of “Knife Prty”.

The official announcement comes after Deftones revealed their intention to release Black Stallion during a virtual press conference back in June, at which time they discussed the 20th anniversary of White Pony.



At the time, singer Chino Moreno said, “We’re going to be releasing later in the year a reissue of [White Pony] and we’re going to do sort of a split side of the record, a remixed version of it titled ‘Black Stallion’. So we have a bunch of different people on it, some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album. So it’s kind of come full circle.”

DJ Frank Delgado revealed that the idea for Black Stallion even pre-dated the release of White Pony. “We would talk about [White Pony before we released it], how good it was going to be, and we’d immediately jump to, ‘It’s going to be so good, we’re going to have [DJ] Shadow remix it and we’ll call it Black Stallion. I think one time we actually hit him up. He was playing here in town and I was opening DJing and me and Chino kind of cornered him.”

In addition to the aforementioned artists, other remixers on Black Stallion include Phantogram, Tourist, Clams Casino, Squarepusher, and more.

White Pony (20th Anniversary) is available in three physical formats: 2 CD + digital download; limited-edition deluxe box set (2 double LPs + 2 CDs); and a vinyl box set (2 double LPs). Pre-orders are available via Deftones’ merch site, while a digital edition is available via Amazon.

The 20th anniversary edition of White Pony, complete with Black Stallion, arrives just a few months after the release of Deftones’ latest studio album, Ohms. The band had planned to embark on a North American headlining tour in support of the LP this year, but those dates have been rescheduled to summer 2021 due to the pandemic.

Listen to Purity Ring’s remix of “Knife Prty” and see the White Pony (20th Anniversary) artwork and the Black Stallion tracklist below.

White Pony (20th Anniversary) Artwork:

Black Stallion Tracklist:

01. Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)

02. Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)

03. Elite (Blanck Mass remix)

04. Rx Queen (Salva remix)

05. Street Carp (Phantogram remix)

06. Teenager (Robert Smith remix)

07. Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)

08. Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)

09. Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)

10. Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)

11. Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)