Des Rocs Premieres New Song “Nothing Personal”: Stream

Des Rocs, photo by Rory Barnes

Rising New York musician Des Rocs is set to unleash a new EP, This Is Our Life, on December 4th. In advance of its release, he’s teaming up with Consequence of Sound to premiere the new single “Nothing Personal”.

Des Rocs broke out as part of the duo Secret Weapons, and is now establishing himself as a dynamic solo act. His brand of rock ‘n’ roll features a frenetic and dramatic edge, with “Nothing Personal” offering up slices of post-punk and art rock.



“‘Nothing Personal’ is music of the night,” Des Rocs tells us of the song. “It’s about bad people doing bad things and paying the price in this life and the next. It’s a firecracker of a record that I dare you to sit down to while listening.”

Lyrically, Des Rocs paints a vivid scene with the opening lines, “I found you sleeping in my coffin/ Pale white and in your favorite party dress/ I start to feel a little nauseous/ Bloody tears they are falling as I wept.”

“Nothing Personal” follows up the EP’s title track, “This Is Our Life”, for which Des Rocs released an action-packed and blood-soaked music video. The new EP marks the third release in a trilogy, preceded by the EPs Let the Vultures In (2018) and Martyr Parade (2019).

Check out a “video experience” for the song “Nothing Personal” below, or listen to the tune via various streaming services. Pre-order Des Rocs’ “This Is Our Life” EP here.