Dexter Limited Series Revival Coming to Showtime

Dexter (Showtime)

Halloween is the one time of year everyone wears masks, not just Dexter Morgan. That makes this the perfect time of year to announce the character’s return, and indeed a limited series revival of Dexter has been set at Showtime.

The Hollywood Reporter has it that the premium cable network has ordered 10 new Dexter episodes — seven years after the original run ended. Michael C. Hall is set to return as the title character alongside original showrunner Clyde Phillips.



Phillips ran the show and executive produced it during its first four seasons from 2006 through 2009 — widely considered to be the series’ peak. Dexter was nominated for Best Drama Series thrice during his tenure. Hall, meanwhile, was nominated for Best Leading Actor five times straight and won a Golden Globe in 2010 for his role as the benevolent serial killer.

With production eyeing an early 2021 start ahead of a fall premiere, the Dexter revival will pick up where its disappointing Season 8 left off. Airing in 2013, that season concluded with (spoiler) Dexter faking his own death in dramatic fashion so he could live life as a secret lumberjack in Oregon.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Watch an announcement teaser for the Dexter revival below.