Diddy Warns If Trump Gets Reelected “There Will Be a Race War”

Diddy, image via Revolt TV

Diddy has launched a new political action committee, the Our Black Party, with the goal to “center the needs of Black people and Black communities in the political process.” In a fiery interview with Revolt TV, the mogul repeatedly made the point that politicians have neglected the needs of Black Americans, and warned that “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there will be a race war” (via Yahoo! Entertainment).

In conversation with Charlamagne the God, Diddy suggested that Trump further exacerbated racial tensions with his recent remarks about white nationalist militias in which he said they should, “stand back and stand by.”



“White men like Trump need to be banished,” Diddy said. He explained, “That way of thinking is real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families about going to vote.”

“We’re in a war,” Diddy added. “We’re in a war of love versus hate. The number one priority is to get Trump out of office. … If people in America want a race war, they’ll not vote.”

Throughout the 2020 election, Diddy has been vocal about the need for political involvement, though he hasn’t been an enthusiastic Joe Biden backer. A self-identified independent, Diddy drew criticism in April for saying he would, “hold the Black vote hostage,” unless Democrats made Black voters a higher priority.

He referenced those “hostage” remarks again on Twitter today. He said that, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage.” However, he added that, “it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.”

While emphasizing that, “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office,” he echoed his comments from Revolt TV, doubling down on the very near possibility of a race war. “We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

The stakes of the 2020 election are high, and different personalities have framed their persuasive arguments in different ways. Angela Davis has pitched Biden to the far left by saying Biden can be “pressured,” while Biden has tried to distance himself from the Sanders wing of the party and is aggressively courting Republican voters. Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden with cookies; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did it as a “registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies;” and Matt Berninger simply said, “I think Biden and Harris are a good ticket.”

Meanwhile, Ice Cube is working with the Trump Administration on a “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans.

