Dirty Projectors Announce New EP Ring Road, Share “Searching Spirit”: Stream

The last entry in their 5EPs series features every band member coming together

by
on October 27, 2020, 11:11am
dirty projectors 5eps ring road ep searching spirit new music stream
Dirty Projectors, photo by Jason Frank Rothenberg

Dirty Projectors are bringing their year-long 5EPs project to a close. Today, the art rockers have announced Ring Road, the fifth and final entry in the series. In anticipation of the effort’s November 20th release, they’ve shared the EP’s lead single, “Searching Spirit”.

The previous four EPs in the series allowed each member of Dirty Projectors to take the reins on vocals and lyric duties. First came Maia Friedman’s existential folk with Windows Open back in March, followed in June by Felicia Douglass stepping forward on the funky Flight Tower. Frontman Dave Longstreth came next with August’s Super João, and finally Kristin Slipp entered the spotlight earlier this month on Earth Crisis. As a natural progression of the series’ conceit, the upcoming Ring Road EP features everyone in Dirty Projectors working side by side.

Serving as a first sample of the new EP, “Searching Spirit” is a gorgeous number indebted to math-rock guitar melodies. Over a sunny hook and a pulsing kick drum, Longstreth sings about a curious feeling and the places it takes him. For each chorus, he’s joined by the soothing vocal harmonies of Friedman, Douglass, and Slipp, a combination that’s been a long time coming following the previous four EPs.

In the song’s accompanying music video, we follow Longstreth’s point of view from a helicopter as it soars above natural landscapes, snowy mountains, and rocky terrain. It’s comprised of three different clips, all of which have been deconstructed and manipulated to create a dizzying effect. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Ring Road are available now. What’s more, on the same day the final EP is released, the entire 5EPs series will be available as a single anthology collection. In addition to standard formats (available here), there will be a deluxe vinyl box featuring all five EPs pressed on 12-inch colored vinyl. Get that via Domino Music.

Ring Road EP Artwork:

dirty projectors 5eps ring road ep searching spirit album art cover artwork

Ring Road EP Tracklist:
01. Por Qué No
02. Searching Spirit
03. No Studying
04. My Possession

