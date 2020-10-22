Dolly Parton Is a Literal Angel in Trailer for Netflix’s Christmas on The Square: Watch

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square (Netflix)

Did you know that, legally, Dolly Parton is the only person allowed to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving? Queen Kringle is taking full advantage this year, having already released her new album A Holly Dolly Christmas in September. Now, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square, in which Parton fulfills her destiny and appears as a literal angel. Oh, did we mention it’s also a musical? Because hark, this herald angel can sing.

This twist on Charles Dickens stars Christine Baranski as a modern-day Scrooge named Regina Fuller. Ms. Fuller-herself has plans to evict an entire town, and on Christmas Eve no less. Luckily, an angel in rhinestones appears to try and warm her frozen heart. Will Dolly succeed? Yes, definitely — but then again maybe not! You’ll have to watch the movie to know for sure (but yes, for sure, she’ll succeed).



The film promises 14 original songs from the country music legend. There’s probably going to be some snappy choreography, too, considering choreography and directiong legend Debbie Allen is at the helm. The cast is rounded out by Jenifer Lewis, Jeanine Mason, Treat Williams, Josh Segarra, and Mary Lane Haskell.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square arrives November 22nd on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

Last month, Parton finally confirmed she has some “tasteful” tattoos and paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Earlier this week, she made Stephen Colbert cry with a beautiful performance of “Bury Me Beneath the Willow”.