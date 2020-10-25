Menu
Drake to Release New Album Certified Lover Boy in January

Drizzy marks his 34th birthday by revealing his new album's release date

October 24, 2020
For all intents and purposes, 2020 has been a clusterfuck. Drake will look to kick off the new year on a more positive note with the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

Today, on his 34th birthday, the Toronto rapper-singer revealed the album will be released in January. In a corresponding teaser video, which you can see below, Drizzy recreates his past album covers, including those for Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.

Certified Lover Boy serves as the follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion. In August, Drake released the album’s first single, “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk.

