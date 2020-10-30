Dua Lipa Catches a “Fever” on Her New Single: Stream

Dua Lipa and Angèle, photo via Twitter

Dua Lipa already gave us one of the best albums of the year with Future Nostalgia, but that hasn’t stopped her from gifting us even more. Today, the British-Albanian artist has shared a new single called “Fever” featuring Belgian singer Angèle.

“Fever” is a quick but infections pop song. Over simple hand claps and a weird snap sound, Dua Lipa sings about feeling hot and flustered around a crush, stretching her voice to reach a dramatic falsetto in time for the chorus. She’s promptly followed by Angèle, who sings a verse in French with her breathy vocal style.



Stream the single below.

A few months ago, Dua Lipa released her star-studded remix album Club Future Nostalgia featuring BLACKPINK, Madonna, Missy Elliott, and many more. She also contributed to Sia’s new charity single “Saved My Life” and J Balvin’s track “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)”.