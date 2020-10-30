Dua Lipa Catches a “Fever” on Her New Single: Stream

Dua Lipa already gave us one of the best albums of the year with Future Nostalgia, but that hasn’t stopped her from gifting us even more. Today, the British-Albanian artist has shared a new single called “Fever” featuring Belgian singer Angèle.
“Fever” is a quick but infections pop song. Over simple hand claps and a weird snap sound, Dua Lipa sings about feeling hot and flustered around a crush, stretching her voice to reach a dramatic falsetto in time for the chorus. She’s promptly followed by Angèle, who sings a verse in French with her breathy vocal style.
Stream the single below.
A few months ago, Dua Lipa released her star-studded remix album Club Future Nostalgia featuring BLACKPINK, Madonna, Missy Elliott, and many more. She also contributed to Sia’s new charity single “Saved My Life” and J Balvin’s track “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)”.