El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Soundtrack Gets First-Ever Release from Mondo

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Soundtrack

Yeah, bitch! A full year after the film’s initial release, the soundtrack to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is finally seeing release. The 26-track collection is being pressed as a double-LP exclusively from Mondo.

On sale beginning Wednesday, October 14th, the soundtrack’s debut pressing features the complete score from Dave Porter, who also penned the award-winning music from Breaking Bad. Also present are nearly a dozen of El Camino’s perfectly timed needle-drops, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd (“Call Me the Breeze”), Jim White featuring Aimee Mann (“Static on the Radio”), Family Force 5 (“Kountry Gentleman”), and Lulu (“To Sir with Love”). In addition, there’s an exclusive Chloe x Halle bonus track called “Enchanted” that wasn’t featured in the movie.



The vinyl comes housed in artwork from Matt Talbot. The inner gatefold depicts a top-down view of Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) journey through his own chaotic apartment, while the vinyl sleeves show the character in various stages of his dark arc. The inner walls of the sleeves are lined with stacks of cash. As for the vinyl itself, there’s a 180-gram black version as well as a green- and gold-colored splatter edition.

“Oh man, how exciting. The soundtrack to my first movie gets the kid-glove treatment by Mondo, one of the world’s coolest record companies,” said Breaking Bad creator and El Camino writer/director Vince Gilligan. “Here’s hoping ‘groovy’ is due for a comeback — because I can’t think of a better word to describe this.”

Check out all the artwork for Mondo’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — Original Soundtrack release below, followed by the complete tracklist. Pre-orders launch October 14th via the Mondo shop.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — Original Soundtrack Mondo Vinyl Artwork:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — Original Soundtrack Tracklist:

Side A

01. Jesse Waits (Netflix Promo #2)

02. Enchanted (Performed by Chloe x Halle)

03. Sprayed

04. El Camino Real

05. I’d Really Love To See You Tonight (Performed by England Dan & John Ford Coley)

06. Underpass

07. Searching by Flame

Side B

08. Sharing The Night Together (Performed by Dr. Hook)

09. Glove Box Gamble

10. Spikey (Performed by Red Snapper)

11. Frozen Money

12. No Cop Killer

13. Again Alaska

Side C

14. It’s On Me

15. Kandy Land

16. Dog Run

17. Kountry Gentleman (Performed by Family Force 5)

18. Call Me The Breeze (Performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd)

19. Like the Wild West

20. Scorching Earth

Side D

21. Bluebird (Performed by Alan Hawkshaw)

22. To Sir With Love (Performed by Lulu)

23. A Little Bit of Soap (Performed by The Jarmels)

24. If I Didn’t Have a Dime (Performed by Ron Moody and the Centaurs)

25. Ambivalent Alaska

26. Static on the Radio (Performed by Jim White (feat. Aimee Mann))