Ennio Morricone, photo by Luciano Viti

Ennio Morricone died this past summer at the age of 91. Now, less than four months later, his first posthumous album is being prepped for release. Titled Morricone Segreto, it’s a 27-song compilation collecting rarities, alternate takes, and seven never-before-heard songs from the legendary composer.

Due out November 6th via CAM Sugar/Decca, the forthcoming project is billed as “the hidden, dark-tinged, and psychedelic side of Ennio Morricone.” A press statement further describes the album as an “acid-tinged sonic journey through mysterious voices, fuzz guitars, airy strings, eerie synths and modern grooves”, suggesting we might be hearing a different version of Morricone — not the one we’ve grown accustomed to through scores like The Hateful Eight, The Untouchables, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.



In an interview with Variety, Morricone Segreto curator Pierpaolo De Sanctis confirmed as much, noting that the new album is meant to be an experimental departure from Morricone’s most well known material. “I am talking about electronic music, hip hop, alternative rock,” De Sanctis said. “The idea was to go look at why Morricone today is still considered so hip in music circles that are very far-removed from the world of film soundtracks.”

All of the compositions on Morricone Segreto were recorded between the 1960s and the 1980s, which is considered by many to be the Italian composer’s most prolific creative era. To get an idea of what to expect, check out a trailer below that features music snippets from the album.

Morricone Segreto will be released on November 6th, which would have been the Maestro’s 92nd birthday. Pre-orders for its 2XLP and CD variants are available now.

Ennio Morricone Artwork:

Ennio Morricone Tracklist:

01. “Vie-Ni” (alt. take) – QUANDO L’AMORE Ė SENSUALITÀ – 1973

02. “Fantasmi Grotteschi” (edit) – STARK SYSTEM – 1980

03. “Vita e Malavita” – STORIE DI VITA E MALAVITA – 1975

04. “Tette e Antenne, Tetti e Gonne” – LA SMAGLIATURA – 1975

05. “Patrizia” (alt. take – con voci) – INCONTRO – 1971

06. “Per Dalila” – IL BANDITO DAGLI OCCHI AZZURRI – 1980

07. “18 Pari” – UN UOMO DA RISPETTARE – 1972

08. “Psychedelic Mood” – LUI PER LEI – 1971

09. “Fuggire Lontano” (edit) – L’AUTOMOBILE – 1971

10. “Jukebox Psychédélique” – PEUR SUR LA VILLE – 1975

11. “Fondati Timori” – LA SMAGLIATURA – 1975

12. “Edda Bocca Chiusa” – LUI PER LEI – 1971

13. “Non Può Essere Vero” – MIO CARO ASSASSINO – 1972

14. “Eat It” (versione singolo) – EAT IT – 1969

15. “Nascosta nell’Ombra” – QUANDO L’AMORE Ė SENSUALITÀ – 1973

16. “Dramma su di Noi” – SPOGLIATI, PROTESTA, UCCIDI – 1972

17. “Lui per Lei – LUI PER LEI – 1971

18. “Beat per Quattro Ruote” – L’AUTOMOBILE – 1971

19. “Stark System” (Rock) – STARK SYSTEM – 1980

20. “Il Clan dei Siciliani” (Tema n. 5) – IL CLAN DEI SICILIANI – 1969

21. “René La Canne” – RENE LA CANNE – 1977

22. “Ore 22” – SAN BABILA ORE 20: UN DELITTO INUTILE – 1976

23. “Sinfonia di una Città” – Seq. 4 – COPKILLER – 1983

24. “L’Immoralità” (edit) – L’IMMORALITÀ – 1978

25. “L’Incarico” – UN UOMO DA RISPETTARE – 1972

26. “Inseguimento Mortale” – LA TARANTOLA DAL VENTRE NERO – 1971

27. “Macchie Solari” (The Victim – versione singolo) – MACCHIE SOLARI – 1974