HBO Announces Two Bonus Episodes of Euphoria, Including Christmas Special

Euphoria (HBO)

On the heels of Zendaya’s Best Actress win at the Emmys, HBO has announced two special bonus episodes of Euphoria.

The first, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always”, will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max beginning December 6th. According to a plot synopsis provided by HBO, the episode takes place during Christmas, in the aftermath of Zendaya’s Roe being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing. Series creator Sam Levinson wrote and directed the episode.



The title and premiere date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both specials were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

Euphoria wrapped up its first season in August 2019. Due to the pandemic, production on Season 2 was postponed until early 2021, so HBO is hoping these bonus episodes will tide fans over in the meantime.

Last month, Zendaya claimed the title of Best Leading Actress – Drama at the 2020 Emmy Awards. With her victory, the 24-year-old became not only the youngest winner in the category’s history, but also the second-ever Black woman to win the award.

