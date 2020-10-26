Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Fiona Apple Sings the Gershwins’ “Bidin’ My Time” in Pro-Biden Voting PSA: Watch

Singer subtly hints at her endorsement with the song from 1930's Girl Crazy

by
on October 25, 2020, 11:36pm
fiona apple biddin' my time joe biden voting psa video watch
Fiona Apple

In a year that has seen many become increasingly vocal about their politics, Fiona Apple has made sure her progressive voice has been heard. She’s marched in support of Black Lives Matter, pledged numerous song royalties to charities, and leant her voice to a video about documenting ICE agents. Now, the Fetch the Bolt Cutters singer has given a playful endorsement to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a new voting PSA.

Posted by her friend/roommate Zelda Hallman on Instagram, the clip sees Apple singing George and Ira Gershwin’s “Biddin’ My Time”, a song from their 1930 musical Girl Crazy. As she sings the ditty, she gives a not-so-subtle nod to Biden by whipping out her “I Voted” sticker right as the chorus hits. With a smile and a nod, she slaps on the sticker like an eye-patch. Take a look below.

Indeed, the election is just nine days away, and early voting across the country is already well underway. Find out more about how to vote, and make sure your voice is heard.

Editors' Picks

Earlier this month, Apple delivered her first-ever performance of the Fetch the Bolt Cutters material as part of the virtual New Yorker Festival.

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Brad Pitt Narrates Joe Biden’s Latest Campaign Ad: Watch