Fiona Apple Performs Music From Fetch the Bolt Cutters Live for the First Time: watch

She plays "I Want You to Love Me", "Shameika", and "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" with the backing of a full band

on October 11, 2020, 2:10pm
Fiona Apple live
Fiona Apple performs Fetch the Bolt Cutter (screen capture)

Fiona Apple performed music from her brilliant new album Fetch the Bolt Cutters live for the first time during a virtual appearance at the New Yorker Festival this weekend.

As Pitchfork points out, Apple played three songs “I Want You to Love Me”, “Shameika”, and “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” with the accompaniment of a full band. She also spoke to The New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum about the making of the album and a variety of other topics. Watch it all below.

Since the release of Fetch the Bolt Cutters earlier this year, Apple contributed a song to the Apple TV+ series Central Park and narrated a short film about how to document unlawful ICE arrests. She’s also committed to donating her royalties from “Shameika” and “Heavy Balloon” to the Harlem Children’s Zone, which helps support the higher education of kids, and Seeding Sovereignty, an Indigenous-led collective working to dismantle imperialist institutions and colonial-capitalism.

 

