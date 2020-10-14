Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Hits Billboard Hot 100 Chart for First Time since 1977

Fleetwood Mac (Warner Bros.) and TikTok user 420doggface208/Nathan Apodaca

In more evidence that the TikTok Bump is very real, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in four decades.

The 1977 track’s resurgence comes on the back of a video from TikTok user 420doggface208, aka Nathan Apodaca. Apodaca shared a clip of himself cruising on a skateboard, drinking from a jug of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry, and lip-syncing to “Dreams”. The blissful video took off, resulting in a bump in sales and streams for the song, and a new truck full of Ocean Spray for Apodaca. Even Fleetwood Mac’s own Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood got in on the “Dreams” Challenge fun.



Now, Billboard has reported on just how impactful the video has really been. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 17th, “Dreams” lands at No. 21, marking its first appearance on the chart since August 20th, 1977. (The song spent a week at No. 1 on June 18th, 1977 after entering the charts that April.) The No. 21 spot also marks Fleetwood Mac’s highest placement overall since February 20th, 1988, when “Everywhere” slotted in at No. 17.

The chart is built on data from the previous week ending October 8th, in which “Dreams” saw its best-ever download and streaming sales in the US. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the song jumped 54% to 13.4 million streams and saw a 197% increase in downloads at 22,000. Those numbers also push “Dreams” from No. 9 to No. 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart, and from No. 36 to No. 18 on the Streaming Songs chart. The song also goes from No.8 to No. 2 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, No. 51 to No. 20 on the Global 200, and up a full 100 spots on the Global Excluding US chart from No. 168 to No. 68.

But it’s not just “Dreams” that’s feeling the love following Apodaca’s virality. The album from which the single comes, Rumors, jumps up the Billboard 200 from No. 27 to No. 13 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned, a 48% rise. Having spent a record-holding 31 weeks at No. 1 between 1977 and 1978, Rumors last appeared in the chart’s top 20 following a Glee episode themed around the album in May 2011. Additionally, the album saw 6,000 units sold, a 37% increase that bumps it from No. 29 to No. 22 on the Album Sales chart, as well as 4,000 vinyl copies sold, a 28% jump that pushes it from No. 24 all the way to No. 4 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

In fact, Fleetwood Mac’s entire catalog is being rediscovered. 1988’s Greatest Hits moved 12,000 units, a 34% boost that brings it from No. 103 to No. 61 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, streams of “The Chain” rose 22% (5.2 million), “Landslide” received 16% more listens (3.8 million), and both “Gypsy” and “Go Your Own Way” got a 17% bump (2.9 million each).

All this comes at a perfect time for Nicks, who just dropped her first solo single in nearly a decade, “Show Them the Way”. The track features Dave Grohl on drums, and comes with a music video by director Cameron Crowe.

