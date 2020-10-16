Foo Fighters Play Acoustic Version of “Learn to Fly” on Kimmel: Watch

Foo Fighters perform on Kimmel

This weekend, Foo Fighters return to the stage for their first live performance since the beginning of quarantine. They’ll set up shop at the Troubadour in Los Angeles as part of the #SOSFest. Coming in support of the National Independent Venue Association, the three-day virtual festival will see 35 artists performing from 25 concert venues across the US, with proceeds benefiting music venues impact by the pandemic.

As a test run of sorts, Foo Fighters appeared on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Broadcasting remotely from the Troubadour, Dave Grohl and co. delivered an acoustic rendition of their classic track “Learn to Fly”. Catch the replay below, and watch Foo Fighters’ full set on Saturday, October 17th at 10:35 p.m. ET via NIVA’s YouTube page.



While the band has been off the road during the pandemic, Grohl has occupied himself by posting short stories to Instagram and getting into drum battles with a 10-year-old girl. In regards to the latter, the musical prodigy Nandi Bushell first challenged Foo Fighters frontman by performing “Everlong”, Grohl tossed it back by drumming Them Crooked Vultures’ “Dead End Friends”. The face-off culminated in the two rockers penning theme songs for each other.