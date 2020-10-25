Foo Fighters to Headline Joe Biden Virtual Benefit Concert

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, photo via Twitter

Foo Fighters will headline “I Will Vote”, a benefit concert supporting Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other Democratic candidates running for office in 2020.

“Music has the power to change the world. So does voting,” Foo Fighters wrote in a tweet announcing their participation in the event. “Join us and many other performers for a concert to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, and Democrats down the ballot.”



The virtual concert takes place Sunday, October 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Other scheduled performers include Dave Matthews, P!NK, John Legend, Cher, Ciara, A$AP Ferg, Jennifer Hudson, and Jon Bon Jovi, among others.

Additionally, the event promises a number of special guests, including Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, the cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Armie Hammer, Margaret Chao, and Amy Schumer.

Admission to the event is dependent on a donation to the Biden campaign, but any amount is accepted. You can find more information via Biden’s campaign website.

Foo Fighters have been busy as of late. Last weekend, they participated in the #SOSFest, a three-day virtual festival benefiting independent music venues. And on Friday night, they helped celebrate Tom Petty’s 70th birthday by covering “Honey Bee”. They also just unearthed a rare live EP.

