Foo Fighters to Headline #SOSFest in Support of Independent Music Venues

Foo Fighters, photo by Philip Cosores

In an effort to save independent music venues impacted by the pandemic, YouTube Music is teaming up with the National Independent Venue Association for #SOSFest. Taking place October 16th-18th, the three-day virtual festival will feature 35 original performances recorded live from 25 independent concert venues across the United States.

Scheduled performers include Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, Demi Lovato, Phoebe Bridgers, The Roots, Brittany Howard, Portugal. the Man, Rise Against, Black Pumas, FINNEAS, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Lumineers, Leon Bridges, and more. Reggie Watts will host the festival.



During the livestream, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits independent venues in peril. Already, Bud Light Seltzer has pledged a $1 million donation.

The NIVA was formed earlier this year in response to the pandemic and represents roughly 2,800 venues from all over the US. The organization is advocating for the “Save Our Stages Act”, a bipartisan bill that guarantees six months of financial support to “keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.” (A survey conducted by the NIVA found that 90% of independent music venues face closure if the coronavirus shutdown lasts six months or longer and there’s no federal support provided.)

The House of Representatives successfully passed the “Save Our Stages Act” just last Friday, agreeing to set aside a potentially industry-saving $10 billion dollars for the independent venue community. However, earlier this week Donald Trump announced he would not engage in further coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.