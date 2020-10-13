Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Cast for Mad Max Spinoff Furiosa Confirmed: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

George Miller will direct, co-write, and produce the prequel

by
on October 13, 2020, 1:30pm
Furiosa Mad Max Spinoff Cast Confirmed: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Anya Taylor-Joy and Furiosa

Things are starting to rev up for George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff film Furiosa. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have climbed aboard the next parable in the wasteland.

Taylor-Joy will play a young Furiosa, a role originally iconized by Charlize Theron, who will not be a part of the production. As of press time, it’s unclear who Hemsworth and Abdul-Mateen II will be playing. It’s funny how both have played gods of sorts.

Miller will direct, co-write, and produce the project that’s yet to be greenlit by Warner Bros. However, seeing how 2015’s Fury Road proved to be both a critical and commercial success for the studio — even nabbing a Best Picture nom — the light is imminent.

Back in May, Miller announced the project to in an interview with the New York Times. At the time, he confirmed that he had written a draft of the prequel with his co-writer Nick Lathouris long before Fury Road even started filming.

Editors' Picks

Why? He saw the prequel script as a way to aide Theron with her role. “It was purely a way of helping Charlize and explaining it to ourselves,” Miller said. One has to wonder if he’s going to write a post-Fury Road script for Taylor-Joy.

All joking aside, the next Wasteland parable is likely a ways off, despite sources saying it’s in “advance development.” After all, Miller’s next flick is the Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton-starring Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Previous Story
Ian Curtis’ “Love Will Tear Us Apart” Guitar Sells for $210,000
Next Story
Testament’s Alex Skolnick Unleashes New Rap Song “Wear a F**king Mask”: Stream