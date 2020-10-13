Cast for Mad Max Spinoff Furiosa Confirmed: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Anya Taylor-Joy and Furiosa

Things are starting to rev up for George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff film Furiosa. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have climbed aboard the next parable in the wasteland.

Taylor-Joy will play a young Furiosa, a role originally iconized by Charlize Theron, who will not be a part of the production. As of press time, it’s unclear who Hemsworth and Abdul-Mateen II will be playing. It’s funny how both have played gods of sorts.



Miller will direct, co-write, and produce the project that’s yet to be greenlit by Warner Bros. However, seeing how 2015’s Fury Road proved to be both a critical and commercial success for the studio — even nabbing a Best Picture nom — the light is imminent.

Back in May, Miller announced the project to in an interview with the New York Times. At the time, he confirmed that he had written a draft of the prequel with his co-writer Nick Lathouris long before Fury Road even started filming.

Why? He saw the prequel script as a way to aide Theron with her role. “It was purely a way of helping Charlize and explaining it to ourselves,” Miller said. One has to wonder if he’s going to write a post-Fury Road script for Taylor-Joy.

All joking aside, the next Wasteland parable is likely a ways off, despite sources saying it’s in “advance development.” After all, Miller’s next flick is the Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton-starring Three Thousand Years of Longing.

